The votes are in and North Country soccer’s Sabine Brueck and St. Johnsbury cross country’s Evan Thornton-Sherman are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Oct. 25-31).
Brueck, a freshman midfielder, scored in the second half to lift the No. 8 Falcons to a 1-0 win over No. 9 Mt. Anthony in the first round of the Division I tournament. She then scored twice in a 6-2 loss to No. 1 CVU.
As voted on by the public, Brueck tallied 48.3% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Liv Eberhardt of St. Johnsbury field hockey and Emma Gray of Blue Mountain soccer.
Thornton-Sherman, a senior, won his first Division I individual cross-country title, a dominant 22-second victory, while leading the Hilltoppers to their first boys XC running title in 63 years.
As voted on by the public, Thornton-Sherman tallied 45% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Trevor Lussier of Lyndon football and Pierson Freligh of Profile soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Nov. 1 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Nov. 1.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Oct. 18-24: Lyndon field hockey’s Ella Buckingham and North Country soccer’s Alex Giroux
Oct. 11-17: North Country soccer’s Charli Kellaway and Ian Applegate
Oct. 4-10: Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
