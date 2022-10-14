The votes are in and Littleton soccer’s Kierra Charest and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Oct. 3-9).
Charest, a sophomore defender, drove home the game-winner with five minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Crusaders to a 1-0 triumph over Lin-Wood.
As voted on by the public, Charest tallied 33.0% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Lily Garey-Wright of St. Johnsbury soccer, Madalyn Atkinson of St. Johnsbury volleyball, Maya Auger of North Country soccer and Sakoya Sweeney of Lake Region soccer.
Leslie, a junior forward, scored twice as the Patriots topped Lisbon 5-2 for its sixth straight win.
As voted on by the public, Leslie tallied 38.7% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Rob Southworth of White Mountains soccer, Andrew Joncas of Danville soccer, Alex Giroux of North Country soccer and Seville Murphy of Hazen soccer.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
