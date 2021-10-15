The votes are in and Danville soccer’s Ava Marshia and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Jorge Trade are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Oct. 4-10).
Marshia, a senior attacker, pumped in three assists as Danville knocked off host Richford 4-2. She then scored twice as Danville topped Enosburg 5-1 for its fifth win in six games.
As voted on by the public, Marshia tallied 44% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Taylor Farnsworth of St. J field hockey, Mya Brown of Profile soccer, Sofia Nikitina of North Country XC and Leah Krull of Woodsville soccer.
Trade, a junior midfielder, scored at 14:51 of the second half and the defense did the rest as the Hilltoppers stopped a five-game slide with a 1-0 win at Brattleboro.
As voted on by the public, Trade tallied 36.9% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Cooper Calkins of Danville soccer, Aidan Poginy of Lake Region soccer, Quentin Thomas of Lyndon football and James Cilwik of North Country XC.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Oct. 11 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Oct. 18.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 27-Oct. 3: North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
