The votes are in and Lake Region soccer’s Madison Bowman and St. Johnsbury football’s Dawson Wilkins are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 12-18).
Bowman, a junior midfielder, scored the equalizer with six minutes to go on a shot from 25 yards out and had an assist as the Rangers forged a 2-all draw with Randolph.
As voted on by the public, Bowman tallied 29.1% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Sabine Brueck of North Country soccer, Sarah Tanner of Lyndon field hockey, Ella McPhaul of Profile soccer and Elizah Abetti of Danville soccer.
Wilkins, a senior two-way lineman, was all over the gridiron in a 16-14 loss at Essex. He batted down a pass on a key fourth down, blocked an extra point late in the fourth quarter to keep SJA within striking distance, and finished with eight solo tackles and a sack.
As voted on by the public, Wilkins tallied 40.5% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Tate Parker of North Country football, Will Eaton of St. Johnsbury golf, Nathaniel Chumbes of Woodsville soccer and Joelvy Perez of Littleton soccer.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
