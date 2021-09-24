The votes are in and North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 13-19).
Demers, a senior standout on offense, delivered the game-winning assist in overtime as North Country picked off Missisquoi, 1-0.
As voted on by the public, Demers tallied 39.2% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Clara Andre of St. Johnsbury field hockey, Leah Krull of Woodsville soccer, Bre Lemay of Littleton soccer and Sophie Bell of Profile soccer.
Giroux, a senior who also plays varsity soccer, carded a 6-under 66 on his home course to claim medalist honors at the Newport Invitational.
As voted on by the public, Giroux tallied 28.4% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Tucker Chapman of St. Johnsbury soccer, Sullivan Davis of Lyndon soccer, Nathaniel Chumbes of Woodsville soccer and Mike Hampson of Littleton soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Sept. 20 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Sept. 27.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.