The votes are in and Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and North Country football’s Justin Young are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 19-25).
Hall, a senior forward, buried the game-winner on an assist from Destiny Demasi with two minutes remaining to vault the Bears over Winooski, 2-1.
As voted on by the public, Hall tallied 30.2% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Delaney Raymond of Lyndon field hockey, Maggie Langlais of St. Johnsbury field hockey, Josie DeAngelis of White Mountains soccer and Caitlyn Davison of Hazen soccer.
Young, the junior running back and outside linebacker, ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as the undefeated Falcons dismantled Milton 54-0 to go to 4-0 on the season. Young also recorded three tackles on special teams.
As voted on by the public, Young tallied 28.7% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Cam Berry of Lyndon football, Jorge Trade of St. Johnsbury soccer, Coby Youngman of Woodsville soccer and Lincoln Michaud of Hazen soccer.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
(0) comments
