The votes are in and Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 20-26).
Hall, a junior forward, notched three goals as Danville got its first win, 5-0 over Winooski.
As voted on by the public, Hall tallied 39.2% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Maren Nitsche of St. Johnsbury soccer, Jen Fowler of White Mountains field hockey, Lauren McKee of Littleton soccer and Evie Burger of Profile soccer.
McClure, a senior outside hitter, had 10 assists and 18 kills, eight coming in the decisive set, as the Vikings toppled South Burlington in a five-set volleyball thriller.
As voted on by the public, McClure tallied 32.8% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Keiya Fujiwara of St. Johnsbury soccer, Jackson Horne of Woodsville golf, Joelvy Perez of Littleton soccer and Cooper Brueck of North Country soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Sept. 27 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Oct. 4.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
