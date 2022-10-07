The votes are in and St. Johnsbury field hockey’s Ruby Rolfe and Littleton golf’s Gavin Lewis are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2).
Rolfe, a senior forward/midfielder, scored the opening goal as the Hilltoppers beat rival Lyndon 2-1 to avenge an earlier loss. She then played a pivotal role in midfield in a 2-0 victory over Missisquoi.
As voted on by the public, Rolfe tallied 33.8% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Paige Currier of Lake Region soccer, Juliann Bromley of Littleton soccer, Karli Blood of Blue Mountain soccer and Kayla Graves of North Country field hockey.
Lewis, a senior, totaled 23 points in the Stableford scoring system (a 4-over-38) to earn medalist honors in a four-team golf match at Bethlehem Country Club.
As voted on by the public, Lewis tallied 28.9% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Gavynn Kenney-Young of St. Johnsbury football, Andrew Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury XC, Pierson Freligh of Profile soccer and Cody Trudeau of Hazen soccer.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.