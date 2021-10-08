The votes are in and North Country soccer’s Josi Fortin and Profile soccer’s Alex Leslie are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3).
Fortin, a freshman midfielder, had a big week for the Falcons, who went to 8-0 on the season. She notched a pair of goals in a 3-1 win over BFA-St. Albans, scored twice in a 5-3 victory at U-32, then scored twice more in a 2-0 win over rival Lake Region.
As voted on by the public, Fortin tallied 40.2% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Hannah Amadon of St. Johnsbury soccer, Rylie Cadieux of Danville soccer, Josie DeAngelis of White Mountains soccer and Josie Bryant of Littleton soccer.
Leslie, a sophomore attacker, tucked home the lone goal as Profile nipped Lisbon 1-0 in a Division IV battle.
As voted on by the public, Leslie tallied 41.4% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Quinn Murphy of St. Johnsbury football, Luke Dudas of Lyndon football and Cam Tenney-Burt of Woodsville soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Oct. 4 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Oct. 11.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Fall 2021
Sept. 20-26: Danville soccer’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon volleyball’s Max McClure
Sept. 13-19: North Country field hockey’s Clarissa Demers and North Country golf’s Austin Giroux
Sept. 6-12: White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.