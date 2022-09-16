The votes are in and St. Johnsbury soccer’s Hannah Amadon and Gerardo Fernandez are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 5-11).
Amadon, a senior forward/midfielder, recorded a hat trick as the Hilltoppers hammered Green Mountain Valley for their first win of the season.
As voted on by the public, Amadon tallied 33.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Molly Renaudette of Lyndon soccer, Star Poulin of North Country soccer, Paige Smith of Woodsville soccer and Jordan Alley of Blue Mountain soccer.
Fernandez, a senior attacker, delivered a beautiful backheel assist off the endline to key the Hilltoppers’ 2-0 win over BFA-St. Albans. He then scored a goal in St. J’s 2-1 win over Burr and Burton.
As voted on by the public, Fernandez tallied 37.7% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Ashton Gould of Lyndon football, Hayden Boivin of North Country football, Alejandro Orozco of St. Johnsbury football and Wyatt Lawton of Profile soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Sept. 12 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
