Athletes Of The Week (Sept. 6-12): Lisbon’s Dylan Colby And White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley

The votes are in and White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 6-12).
Colby, a senior forward, delivered a huge week for the Panthers. He notched two scores and an assist in a key 3-1 win over Littleton. He followed that by netting all six goals in a 6-2 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
As voted on by the public, Colby tallied 33.6% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Cam Berry of Lyndon football, Quinn Murphy of St. Johnsbury football, Cam Tenney-Burt of Woodsville soccer and Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury cross-country running.
Scalley, a senior forward, knocked four goals as White Mountains cruised past Franklin 12-0 in field hockey. She also tallied a goal in a 2-0 victory over rival Littleton.
As voted on by the public, Scalley tallied 46.1% of the vote to top fellow AOW candidates Emma Newland of Lyndon field hockey, Leah Krull of Woodsville soccer, Cora Nadeau of North Country golf/soccer and Sophie Bell of Profile soccer.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Sept. 13 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 16
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Sept. 20.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
