Auchincloss, Zschau, Molleur Help Vermont Sweep New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. — Vermont swept New Hampshire during the annual Lions Twin State Soccer Cup on Saturday at Hanover High School.
The Green Mountain girls scored twice in the second half in a 3-2 win over the Granite State. Meanwhile, the Vermont boys broke open a 1-all tie for a 5-1 victory.
New Hampshire still leads the all-time series — 19-14-5 on the girls side and 19-18-9 in the boys matchups.
Three locals played roles in the Vermont sweep.
St. Johnsbury’s Gardner Auchincloss and Tommy Zschau competed on the boys side while Hazen’s Macy Molleur suited up in the girls game.
Auchincloss, The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year, had an assist. Molleur, who led Hazen to its first state final since 1987, converted a pass from U-32’s Caroline Kirby to give Vermont a 1-0 lead.
