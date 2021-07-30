Austin Giroux Wins Jr. Tour Stroke Play Tourney

MIDDLEBURY — Austin Giroux of Newport Country Club won the Vermont Junior Tour Stroke Play Championship on Friday with a two-day total of 146.
With four age divisions competing, Giroux, a senior-to-be this fall at North Country Union High School, outscored 20 other players in winning the 15-18 division. His total left him four strokes over par on the par-71 Ralph Myhre Golf Course. He shot a 72 in Thursday’s first day of competition, followed by Friday’s 74.
Jackson King, a Lake Region Union grad and Barton Golf Club member, finished third, taking four strokes off his Thursday total of 79 for a two-day total of 154. Alex Leonard of the Williston Golf Club was runner up at 152 strokes.
There were four divisions, boys and girls 10-14 years old, and 15-18 years old.
