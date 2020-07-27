NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Cody LeBlanc went to the front early and stayed there to win the North East Mini Stock Tour (NEMST) “King of the Mountain 50” at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday.
The 2018 NEMST Champion out of Berlin, N.H., took the lead from polesitter Issac Rollins on a lap-4 restart and left the field in the dust for his first victory in nearly two years.
In the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, second-year Late Model racer Joel Hodgdon (Craftsbury Common) beat first-year runner Christian Laflamme in a photo finish for his second win of the year.
Barton’s Shane Sicard found Victory Lane for the third time this year in the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers. The two-time defending champion started seventh in the 35-lap feature and, with aid of spins on each of the first two laps, quickly marched to the front. After a brief duel with Matthew Potter, Sicard took the lead on lap six.
However, it was no walk in the park for the veteran. Rookie Kasey Beattie (St. Johnsbury) and point-leader Jaden Perry, in a car borrowed from Donahue Motorsports, were able to break out of the pack and chase Sicard down. The trio were practically under a blanket over the final laps, taking the checkered flag less than 0.4 seconds apart.
Beattie was the runner-up for the second straight night after pulling the same feat at Vermont’s Thunder Road on Friday. Hardwick’s Perry unofficially maintained his point lead with a third-place effort.
Defending Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini Champion Dustin Jackson of Bethlehem made his triumphant return to White Mountain Motorsports Park with a win in the 25-lap Mini feature. In his first outing of the season, Jackson started 14th on the grid and cut through the field like a hot knife through butter.
Just before the third and final caution flag came out on lap-14, Jackson snatched the lead from Whitefield’s Tim Corey. It was no contest from there as Jackson cruised to the win.
Corey’s second-place was his best outing of the season. Dustin’s dad Brett, who entered the night as the point leader, kept that lead with a third-place trophy.
St. Johnsbury’s Colby Bourgeois inherited his second win of the season in the 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars. Bourgeois crossed the finish line second after “Downtown” Bobby Brown passed him on the track with four laps remaining in the 25-lap feature. But Brown’s car was found to be too wide in post-race technical inspection, stripping the veteran of the win and handing it to the youngster.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to White Mountain Motorsports Park this Saturday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. for the White Mountain Showdown. Nearly 30 of the region’s top Modified drivers have filed entries for the second series visit of the summer. They’ll be joined by the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, and 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars.
——
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
NORTH EAST MINI STOCK TOUR
Pos., Driver, Car #
1. Cody LeBlanc ( 7nh )
2. Emerson Cayer ( 88 )
3. Michael Viens ( 85 )
4. Matt Sonnhalter ( 33vt )
5. Robert Anderson ( 55 )
6. Louis Maher ( 69z )
7. Erin Aiken ( 33 )
8. Jesse Copp ( 37 )
9. Issac Rollins ( 10 )
10. Tim Paquette ( 93 )
11. Nick Manichis ( 63 )
12. Tommy Silva ( 34 )
13. Justin Faford ( 04 )
14. Ray King ( 15 )
15. Dana Shepard ( 43vt )
16. Pat Houle ( 57 )
17. Dan Morris ( 33me )
18. Bill Dehorler ( 84 )
19. Desmont Skillings ( 90 )
20. Jaden Rheume ( 18 )
21. Joe Katula ( 4k )
——
FOLEY OIL & PROPANE LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Joel Hodgdon ( 36vt ) Craftsbury, VT
2. Christian Laflamme ( 10me ) Whitefield, NH
3. Stephen Donahue ( 2vt ) Graniteville, VT
4. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh ) Gilman, VT
5. Michael Bailey ( 1me ) South Barre, VT
6. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt ) St. Johnsbury, VT
7. Oren Remick ( 21nh ) Monroe, NH
8. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh ) Moultonborough, NH
9. Allie Menard ( 06nh ) Dorchester, NH
10. #Anthony Hill ( 8vt ) Waterford, VT
11. #Shane Hawthorne ( 5nh ) Franklin, NH
12. Jon Savage ( 18nh ) Whitefield, NH
13. Sam Gooden ( 01nh ) Whitefield, NH
14. Joey Laquerre ( 15vt ) E. Montpelier, VT
15. David LaBrecque ( 57nh ) Thornton, NH
16. Quinten Welch ( 78nh ) Groveton, NH
17. Richie Brown ( 20nh ) Wentworth, NH
18. John Donahue ( 26vt ) Graniteville, VT
19. #Tyler Tomassi ( 76ri ) W. Greenwich, RI
——
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Shane Sicard ( 4nh ) Barton, VT
2. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh ) St.Johnsbury, VT
3. Jaden Perry ( 92vt ) Hardwick, VT
4. Matthew Potter ( 23vt ) Marshfield, VT
5. Michael Clark ( 2vt ) Littleton, NH
6. Kaleb Rogers ( 37nh ) Glover, VT
7. Ryan Ware ( 32vt ) Littleton, NH
8. Michael Potter ( 23nh ) Marshfield, VT
9. Amanda Wheeler ( 20nh ) Bradford, VT
10. Laci Potter ( 55x ) West Danville, VT
11. #Hunter King ( 62vt ) Woodbury, VT
12. Jody Sicard ( 49nh ) Barton, VT
13. Nathaniel Parkin ( 88nh ) Bradford, VT
——
WOODSVILLE GUARANTY SAVINGS BANK STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Dustin Jackson ( 37 ) Bethlehem, NH
2. Tim Corey ( 10x ) Whitefield, NH
3. Brett Jackson ( 31 ) Bethlehem, NH
4. Adam Sicard ( 16 ) Barton, VT
5. Darren Newland ( 25 ) E. Burke, VT
6. Tyler Thompson ( 51 ) Littleton, NH
7. Jack Hayes ( 09 ) Littleton, NH
8. Jamie Ball ( 99 ) Passumpsic, VT
9. Todd Derrington ( 57 ) Littleton, NH
10. Keri Driscoll ( 91 ) Gilmanton, NH
11. Jillian Baumgardner ( 14 ) N. Woodstock, NH
12. Les Washburn ( 11 ) Bethlehem, NH
13. Nicole Ouellette ( 88 ) Milan, NH
14. Richard Stockwell ( 82 ) Plymouth, NH
15. Joe Giddings ( 41 ) Waterford, VT
16. Scott Senecal ( 1 ) Lisbon, NH
17. Dave Driscoll ( 19 ) N. Woodstock, NH
18. Gavin McGinnis ( 10 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
——
7-ELEVEN DWARF CARS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Colby Bourgeois ( 82 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
2. Jason Wyman ( 88 ) Easton, NH
3. Dave Gyger ( 93 ) Campton, NH
4. Tommy Smithers ( 60 ) Gilmanton, NH
5. Jeff Ainsworth ( 41 ) Bethlehem, NH
6. Chad Dufour ( 52 ) Littleton, NH
7. Paul Marsan ( 45 ) Methuen, MA
8. Timothy Sherman, Jr. ( 6 ) Northfield, VT
9. Timothy Sherman, Sr. ( 68 ) Berlin, VT
10. Lucas Nast ( 67 ) Lancaster, NH
11. Jeremy Labrecque ( 21 ) Canaan, VT
DSQ Bobby Brown ( 27 ) Lincoln, NH – TOO WIDE
DNS Paul Marsan ( 40 )
