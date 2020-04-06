Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NORTH WOOSTOCK, N.H. – White Mountain Motorsports Park officials announced Monday that the 2020 season opener has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m.. The change has been made to avoid a conflict with the Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which was recently postponed to May 8-9.
The entire WMMP program that was originally set for May 9 will now be held the following day. Car show setup begins at 8 a.m. with the annual show held at the track from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The pits will be cleared following the car show. Practice begins at noon with a 3 p.m. post time. All five regular WMMP divisions are on the card.
