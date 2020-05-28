Auto racing: WMMP to hold pay-per-view doubleheader

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The 2020 White Mountain Motorsports Park racing season is finally getting underway as track officials on Thursday announced plans to hold two events without fans on June 6-7.
The doubleheader includes the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model season opener on Sunday with WMMP’s weekly divisions set for action on Saturday. The Northeast Sports Network (NSN) will stream both events online via pay-per-view.
The WMMP racing season had been on hold due to New Hampshire health and safety orders in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, it was determined that events without fans in attendance could happen with strict guidelines in place.
“We’re excited to finally get some racing on the track,” WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We realize it’s not an ideal situation — there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of fans at the track. Still, racers want to race, and fans want to watch, and we think this package is a great solution under the circumstances. We’re very thankful to everyone who has worked together to make this happen.”
The season-opening doubleheader goes green Saturday at 5 p.m. All five WMMP weekly divisions will be in action with added-distance features. The Foley Oil & Propane Late Models are running a 75-lap main event while the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers will go 50 circuits.
Extra laps are also on tap for the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s, 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars, and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks. Due to the short notice, the event will not count for points towards the season championships.
PASS takes center stage on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the second half of the doubleheader. The PASS Super Late Models are set to run 150 laps in their first event of the year. A 40-lap B-Feature will also be held if needed.
In addition to the Super Late Models, the PASS Mods have a 60-lap feature while the Honey Badger Bar & Grill Street Stock Series are slated for a 50-lap event. The GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Tour rounds out the card. A full schedule of events for both days will be released in the near future.
The NSN pay-per-view live broadcast will cost $15 for Saturday’s event and $25 for Sunday’s race. Visit www.NSNSports.net for more information or to purchase the pay-per-view.
