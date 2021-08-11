Back In The Game: McGinn Kingdom East’s New Athletic Director

David McGinn has a lot left to give.
And so the veteran educator is taking another lead role in local athletics.
The former St. J Academy athletic director, who retired in 2019, is the current AD for Kingdom East School District, a position he started in April.
“David’s track record speaks for itself,” said Patrick Rainville, an elementary school teacher and Lyndon Institute’s boys varsity basketball coach. “He has helped build strong programs and had success leading them in multiple communities. I have full confidence in his leadership and vision to offer incredible opportunities for youth. I have enjoyed working with him this summer and look forward to continued collaboration.”
KESD is comprised of seven K-8 schools: Burke Town, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon Town, Miller’s Run, Newark and Sutton.
The 61-year-old McGinn’s mission at Kingdom East?
“Providing an athletic program that is robust, maximizing participation, while utilizing resources cooperatively to provide the best developmental programming possible for the students in the district,” he said.
McGinn is no stranger to success. In his nine years leading the Hilltopper athletic program, the school won 28 Vermont state championships. As the school’s varsity basketball coach, he guided St. J to the 2019 state title — the program’s first since 1997. McGinn in 2019 was named Vermont’s Division I AD of the Year.
Moving from high school to youth athletics, McGinn is excited about the next chapter.
“Athletics has been an important part of my life, and my hope is to provide and advance opportunities for the kids in the KESD to experience the same,” said McGinn, who also spent 12 years as Thetford Academy AD prior to arriving at St. J.
After retiring from SJA in 2019, the indefatigable McGinn returned to work in 2020 as a Para Educator at Waterford School. It reinvigorated McGinn.
“My year at Waterford was amazing,” he said. “I worked with wonderful people and a great class of students. I knew I wasn’t going to fully retire, and this was a great time for me to take a step back. The experience also reminded me of why I entered education at the beginning of my career. It was great to be back in the classroom.
“That said, I realized I still had more to give. As my wife and I contemplated selling our home and moving closer to our own kids (now a grandfather x 2), this job popped up and I saw it as a wonderful new challenge form fit to my passions.”
Aiming to solve the challenge of smaller participation numbers while still fostering a healthy competitive environment, McGinn has put his thinking cap and his hard hat back on.
“Being in a rural area the two biggest obstacles are numbers and the transportation challenges that come with combining school participants to create the critical mass to operate a healthy program.”
Among the early goals is getting acquainted with a new geographic area.
“I am still learning a great deal about the schools, but have much more I need to know in order to serve them to the best of our ability,” said McGinn, whose new office sits on the Lyndon Institute campus. “So getting myself more familiar with each school’s specific needs while allowing this community to get to know me is probably first on my list.”
As summer winds to fall, the middle-school soccer season is a high priority. And McGinn has made hefty strides, spearheading the partnership of KESD and Lyndon Area Youth Soccer — a bond he believes can help local youth reach a higher level of competitive play. By pooling resources and athletes together, it allows kids in grades 7/8 and 5/6 to play among their age and gender groups.
The idea was inspired by a couple of McGinn’s former Hilltopper basketball stars, Alex Carlisle and Logan Wendell, who attended Good Shepherd for middle school. As seniors at St. J Academy, they both completed Capstone projects on combining resources so kids from smaller schools can compete in a more competitive environment to be better prepared for high school athletics.
McGinn has also created and scheduled a middle-school soccer league (still to be named) from Oxbow (south) to Newport (north) and west to Danville.
“It’s been a collaborative effort,” McGinn said. “We want to make available the best programming we can for these kids.”
Eleven miles north of his former office, McGinn is back and looking to leave another imprint in the Northeast Kingdom.
“Mostly it feeds my soul,” McGinn said. “I love doing this work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.