NVU-Lyndon's Riann Fortin, right, and NVU-Johnson's Paris Atuahene battle for a lose ball during the Badgers' 78-68 victory in the Tip Off Classic Championship at George W. Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Johnson used a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to break open Saturday’s women’s basketball game at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. The Badgers opened up a 15-point advantage following the run, then held off the Hornets in the final period to come away with a 78-68 victory to claim the championship of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic.
The Badgers improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Hornets fell to 1-1.
Tournament most valuable player Paris Atuahene had a huge game to lead the Badgers. She played all 40 minutes and finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and three assists. All-tournament selection Emma Buonanno added 22 points, seven boards and five steals. Gabrielle Wardwell also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Riann Fortin (Derby) posted a double-double to lead Lyndon. She totaled 27 points and 10 rebounds, and was named to the All-tournament team for her efforts. Emori Davis and Makayla Phoenix also hit double figures, finishing with 14 and 12 points.
The Hornets return to action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Wentworth Institute of Technology for a 7 o’clock non-conference matchup.
