LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Johnson used a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to break open Saturday’s women’s basketball game at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. The Badgers opened up a 15-point advantage following the run, then held off the Hornets in the final period to come away with a 78-68 victory to claim the championship of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic.

The Badgers improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Hornets fell to 1-1.

