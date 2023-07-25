ST. JOHNSBURY — Al Baesemann has been making the call for over two decades.
Now he’s getting the call to Bristol, Connecticut.
St. Johnsbury’s Baesemann will umpire at the Little League regional baseball tournaments that begin on Aug. 5 — making his first trip to the coveted tournament in Bristol and is the penultimate destination for three East Coast teams that will head to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
“I am excited,” he said. “It’s going to be on ESPN.”
The 49-year-old Baesemann has spent over 23 years umpiring at the Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion levels. He’s applied to umpire at regionals for quite a few years, but Baesemann finally gets his shot after being one of 12 umpires out of 185 applicants to be selected.
“I enjoy umpiring,” Baesemann said. “I love the excitement of the kids. I am a baseball guy and the umpiring path was my forte.
“It definitely feels good to get a chance at regionals.”
Three different Little League regional tournaments will play out at the Bristol Little League complex from Aug. 5-11. The New England Region will have representatives from Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The Metro regional has a team from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Mid-Atlantic rep will come from either Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., or Delaware.
Baesemann will umpire games in the Mid-Atlantic or Metro tournament to start, he said. Every umpire will do two games a day and rotate between home plate or one of the bases. After two days, Baesemann said, the umpires are evaluated and then placed accordingly in games for the remainder of all three tournaments.
“It’s high-level baseball for this age level,” said Baesemann, who worked a couple of games last weekend during the ongoing Vermont state tournament. “I work all season during the regular season and do the local tournaments. It’s exciting to get to see the best teams in New England and in the east region.”
Will Baesemann have local company in Bristol? The St. Johnsbury all-stars are also hoping to make the trip. But after going 1-1 during the opening weekend of the Vermont state tournament last weekend in Burlington, St. J has its work cut out.
The local boys are slated to face Lamoille in an elimination game on Friday night. That winner must then beat unbeaten Champlain Valley twice to punch a ticket to New England regionals.
