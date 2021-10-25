Barnet Boy Bags A Bear

Fletcher O’Malley, 10, of Barnet, shot his first bear on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The 108-pound black bear was shot at 5:05 p.m. in Waterford during Vermont’s Youth Hunting weekend while Fletcher was hunting with his father, Ryan.
Athlete of the Week
Latest News
Newsletters
Latest Sports Headlines
