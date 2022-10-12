NEWPORT — The Barrel Bowl is back.
The rivalry football game between two of the three Northeast Kingdom football programs, Lyndon and North Country, makes its return for the first time since 2019 — when the Vikings hoisted the barrel following a 19-14 victory.
This year, the game will be played on a Thursday night, a direct correlation to the ongoing battle with fighting off the shortage of officials. In 2020, there was no Bowl because of the 7-on-7 touch football season (pandemic) and last season North Country forfeited because of COVID-19 within the program.
This time around, in year number 15 of the NEK rivalry clash for the Barrel, both teams are in the hunt for Division II playoff seeding and both teams are in desperate need of a win.
The Falcons had the whole state buzzing after their somewhat out-of-nowhere 4-0 start to the 2022 campaign, which included an average margin of victory of 32 points. Two straight losses, however, has brought North Country, fifth, back towards the middle of the pack.
Lyndon also started hot with two blowout victories. But double-digit losses to Fair Haven, Brattleboro and most recently Mt. Anthony have the Vikings sitting seventh and dangerously close to the edge in the eight-team playoff field.
With both squads on a two-game slide, the need to win is only amplified by the meaning and importance of this Week 7 meeting between two rival programs.
“This game is extremely important to both programs and their respective communities,” LI coach Dan Nolan said. Nolan spent the first seven years of his career teaching and coaching at North Country. “While it does not get as much attention and hype as ‘The Game,’ the emotions and passion surrounding it are very intense. I have no doubt they will be looking forward to seeing the Vikings come to town and we will have to match their intensity from the get-go.”
“We’re excited to have the Barrel Bowl return,” NC coach Lonnie Wade said. Wade added that, dating back to the days of Newport High School, this matchup has been happening for over 100 years.
Both teams will rely on an array of offensive weapons when it comes time to battle under the lights Thursday night.
Ashton Gould leads the way for the Vikings and Hayden Boivin for the Falcons. Gould, LI’s quarterback, has tossed two touchdowns and ran for 10 more. Boivin is part of a three-headed quarterback monster that also includes Watson Laffoon and Tate Parker. Most deadly as a runner or pass-catcher, Boivin has scored 18 touchdowns this season on the ground and as a receiver.
“They are a young and talented team that has weapons all over the field,” Nolan said. “They will look to get the ball in the hands of Hayden Boivin as a runner, passer, and receiver and he is a threat to score regardless of where they are on the field. We will have to be aware of where he is at all times.”
Wyatt Descheneau and Justin Young are two other names likely on Nolan’s scouting report. Descheneau is a deep ball threat and Young has the ability to wear down defenses on the ground.
Tasked with containing those weapons will be a Lyndon defensive front led by RJ Kittredge (5.3 tackles per game), Colby Simpson, Ethyn Chhoeung, Jake Sanville, Jayden Smith and Quentin Thomas.
Offensively, Simpson is the lead back, while Cam Berry, Sanville and Aiden MacKenzie will also see their share of carries in the Vikings’ run-heavy offense which averages less than two pass completions a game. When looking to throw, Gould has an even 50% completion rate.
“We are preparing for their triple option,” Wade said. “They’re very efficient and dangerous with their offense. They have a lot of weapons for their attack and just when you think you’ve got them, they’ll do something else. They are very dangerous and we are going to have to play our best game.”
Both teams are on a short week due to the Thursday night scheduling, North Country having played last Friday and Lyndon on Saturday.
The anticipated forecast in Newport will add an additional factor, with heavy rain and wind expected to sweep its way over neighboring Lake Memphremagog and onto the likely packed house at Veterans Field.
Kickoff between North Country (4-2) and Lyndon (2-3) in the 15th Barrel Bowl is set for 7 p.m. The Vikings lead the Barrel series 9-5.
