Basketball In A Pandemic: A Perspective From Littleton Senior Hannah Brown

Editor’s Note: Hannah Brown is an 18-year-old senior and three-sport athlete at Littleton High School. She’s a captain starter for the Crusader basketball team, which returned to the court this week after a 10-day quarantine and pause of its basketball program because of COVID-19. Littleton, which resumed practice on Monday, hosts Lisbon on Friday in its first regular-season game since Jan. 21. Brown was also a key member of the 2020 Division IV state champion Crusader soccer team in the fall. She also plays softball in the spring. Brown tells of her experience from this ongoing basketball season, one unlike any other.
If you were to ask me two weeks after soccer season had ended if there was going to be a basketball season, the short answer would have been no.
The long answer was everything is going to get much worse.
It’s not that I was trying to be negative, I was trying to be realistic. Weighing the factors and asking all the questions. A soccer field can measure up to 225 x 360 feet. How are you going to control the situation inside a gym — with the possible 375 fans at home — as well as a 46 x 75-foot court? Practically ¼ of a soccer field.
Well, they resolved that situation real quick. No fans and masks at all times.
During soccer season we never had to wear masks during a game unless a school required them. Many schools didn’t, with the expectation of Pittsburg-Canaan in our first-round playoff game. It was very rough, but my team figured it was one time. Who cares right? We didn’t even know what was to come. Being a student-athlete who still gasps for air going up the stairs with her mask on in school, I wasn’t sure if I’d make it to the first game.
Week one was strictly conditioning. Our practices consisted of sideline 16s, foot fire, planks with suicides and full-court sprints. Coach Prior said we were going to hate him by the end of the week. Jokes on him, I hit that point on day two, but I knew this was going to benefit us in every way.
We had to learn how to move with these masks on like they were a part of our faces. The number of times I would hear masks up and cover your nose was monotonous. It got to the point where I’d fix my mask before Coach Prior could even get the words out. It was becoming second nature to me and my teammates.
Practicing from Nov. 30, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021, was very tiresome physically and mentally. We all just wanted and needed a game. Our practices became scrimmages when it was allowed because Coach Prior knew we just needed to play. During these practices, many of the staff at the school would pop their heads in and ask how do you do it?
It’s still a great question to this day because I have no clue. I look around at my classmates and teammates with all of their masks on and I think how in the heck did we get here?
Every week is like a reward because the next week our whole team could be locked up in quarantine. This is exactly what happened on Jan. 22.
Due to a positive case on our team, everyone was out for 10 days. This was something that I knew would happen at some point. We knew the risks we were taking and it was a situation that was almost unavoidable.
Being forced into quarantine was dreadful but what concerned me more was the family being affected by the virus itself. We always preach being a family during basketball and being there for everyone so it saddened me to know that a member had to go through this. I can imagine how stressful it is and to have all eyes on you in the middle of a pandemic is the attention that nobody wants.
Walking into the White Mountains gym for our first game on Jan. 15 was very weird. The absence of all of the fans made the atmosphere very unique. Hearing everything that everyone can say is not the norm. Usually, I have to lean into my friend to hear what they are saying. Now there are red dots for where we can sit and the max capacity is about 40 people counting the teams.
During the game, the only cheer we were getting was from our very own JV team. Don’t get me wrong they cheer with all the spirit they have but it’s not the same as fans from our community. The dedication they have when it comes to traveling 30 minutes or maybe an hour doesn’t go unnoticed and it means a lot to our team. We are obviously not the only team feeling this absence of intensity.
Being close with a few of the members of the boys varsity team makes me feel for them. They love this game more than anything. They are clearly so thankful for being allowed to have a season but nothing beats an overcrowded gym on a Friday night, back-to-back games, music blaring, and me and my teammates rushing to get a seat before tip-off. Those were the best nights. It shows how great of a community we have and nothing beats watching those boys work hard on that court.
Basketball isn’t my favorite sport and Coach Prior knows that but having the “normal” basketball ripped away from you makes you check twice about what you have.
The first few weeks of the coronavirus season I was texting my fellow teammate, Olivia Corrigan, and we both agreed that we never would’ve thought that we’d actually missed our normal basketball season. We were the two that would always get the pregame jitters. It was very hard for both of us to gain confidence on the court in front of fans and people from our school. We sometimes even hoped that not many people would show up for our games because we were too worried about making a fool of ourselves.
We got our wish. Genie, can we get a refund?
