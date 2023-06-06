BCANH Unveils 2023 All-State Baseball Teams

The Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire last week released its 2023 All-State baseball teams.
Littleton coach AJ Bray was named the Division IV coach of the year while a plethora of locals dotted the first-, second- and third teams in D-III and D-IV.
The full list is below.
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Cam Olivio, Monadnock, Sr.
Jim Gorham Coach of the Year: Skip Foy, Bishop Brady
Pitcher of the Year: Ben Dean, Monadnock, Jr.
First Team
Jaxson Embree, Belmont, Soph.
Anakin Underhill, Belmont, Soph.
Mike Thresher, Bishop Brady, Sr.
Bryce Miller, Bishop Brady, Sr.
Owen Thornton, Bishop Brady, Soph.
Jack Kidwell, Campbell, Jr.
Logan Daigle, Campbell, Jr.
Lane LeClair, Conant, Jr.
Mitch Cormier, Fall Mountain., Sr.
Gavin Clark, Gilford, Jr.
Cam Olivio, Monadnock, Sr.
Ben Dean, Monadnock, Jr.
Nate Leavitt, Prospect Mountain., Jr.
Zephan Yoder, Somersworth, Sr.
Ty Theriault, Stevens, Sr.
Karter Deming, White Mountains, Sr.
Noah Covell, White Mountains, Soph.
Anthony Boomer, Winnisquam, Sr.
Second Team
Liam Waldron, Belmont, Sr.
Winn Thomas, Bishop Brady, Fr.
Andy Hunton, Bishop Brady, Jr.
Chris Grimbles, Bishop Brady, Jr.
Luke Delia, Campbell, Soph.
Hunter Henderson, Campbell, Fr.
Hunter Schultz, Conant, Fr.
Corey Collins, Conant, Soph.
Caleb Giovanditto, Gilford, Jr.
Addie Kernen, Inter-Lakes, Jr.
Zack Thompson, Mascoma, Sr.
Ethan Brown, Monadnock, Sr.
Jake Hilliard, Monadnock, Jr.
Sam Caldwell, Prospect Mountain., Sr.
Matt Becker, Stevens, Sr.
Robert Breault, White Mountains, Jr.
Braydon Shallow, White Mountains, Jr.
Alex Nichols, Winnisquam, Jr.
Third Team
Jeremyah Dow, Berlin, Sr.
Brody Duquette, Berlin, Sr.
Bradyn Mundy, Bishop Brady, Sr.
Charlie Bolnick, Bishop Brady, Fr.
Braden White, Campbell, Fr.
Kaiden Kirby, Conant, Fr.
Pat Connors, Fall Mountain., Fr.
Will Wallace, Gilford, Jr.
Brendon Folon, Gilford, Jr.
Craig Dunn Jr., Inter-Lakes, Sr.
Joe Yanzo, Kearsarge, Sr.
Joey Letito, Monadnock, Sr.
Koby Kidney, Monadnock, Fr.
Lukas Kelly, Somersworth, Jr.
Dom Puksta, Stevens, Sr.
Jake Silver, White Mountains, Fr.
Ayden Cushing, Winnisquam, Sr.
Brady Palmer, Winnisquam, Sr.
——
DIVISION IV
Player of the Year: Chase Carder, Gorham, Sr.
Coach of the Year: AJ Bray, Littleton
First Team
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook, Jr.
Liam Shaw, Colebrook, Jr.
Zach Syverston, Concord Christian, Jr.
John McDevitt, Derryfield, Sr.
Alex Comire, Derryfield, Jr.
Mitch Regan, Derryfield, Sr.
Chase Carder, Gorham, Sr.
Landon Croteau, Gorham, Sr.
Blake Fillion, Littleton, Jr.
J.P. Perez, Littleton, Jr.
Cam Cook, Littleton, Jr.
Nick Nigro, Newmarket, Sr.
Cam Moran, Newmarket, Jr.
Graham Willerer, Newmarket, Soph.
Kian Littlefield, Portsmouth Christian, Soph.
Finn Flint, Sunapee, Jr.
Mike Hogan, Woodsville, Jr.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Sr.
Second Team
Isaac Langlois, Gorham, Soph.
Nate Gallant, Epping, Soph.
Cam Manning, Lin-Wood, Sr.
Joe Cocozella, Mascenic, Sr.
Nate St. Jean, Concord Christian, Sr.
Sam Flint, Sunapee, Sr.
Jonah Flint, Sunapee, Sr.
Cai Summers, Portsmouth Christian, Fr.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville, Jr.
Aiden Davis, Hinsdale, Sr.
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, Sr.
Reece Cook, Littleton, Soph.
Jack Saladino, Gorham, Soph.
Jack Sturgeon, Moultonborough, Jr.
Owen Clemans, Derryfield, Jr.
T.J. Charbono, Concord Christian, Soph.
Parker Sweitzer, Newmarket, Jr.
Jon Roth, Sunapee, Sr.
Third Team
Ryan Walker, Woodsville, Fr.
Jack Stuard, Derryfield, Jr.
Grayson Davis, Epping, Fr.
J. J. Benson, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Fr.
Jacob Putnam, Woodsville, Soph.
Jack Kyller, Colebrook, Soph.
Kyle Fuentes, Littleton, Jr.
Ross Kelly, Littleton, Jr.
Anthony Pizzuto, Gorham, Sr.
Zack Martin, Derryfield, Jr.
Jayden Day, Concord Christian, Sr.
Trevor Sullivan, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Soph.
Jack Hatfield, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Brendon Follansbee, Epping, Sr.
Alex Dyer, Newmarket, Jr.
Ian McNally, Sunapee, Jr.
Landon Hasty, Portsmouth Christian, Soph.
