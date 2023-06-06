BCANH Unveils 2023 All-State Baseball Teams
AJ Bray chats with Blake Fillion during No. 3 Littleton's 15-2 win over No. 14 Lin-Wood in a Division IV first-round baseball tournament game at Remich Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Bray was named 2023 D-IV coach of the year. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire last week released its 2023 All-State baseball teams.

Littleton coach AJ Bray was named the Division IV coach of the year while a plethora of locals dotted the first-, second- and third teams in D-III and D-IV.

