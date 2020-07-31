ST. JOHNSBURY — The California kid struck gold in Vermont.
Tyler Beck, visiting the NEK for the summer from the Golden State, hit a game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the top-seeded Red Sox to a thrilling 9-8 victory over the second-seeded Yankees in the St. Johnsbury Baseball league tournament championship on Thursday night at Legion Field.
Eric Johnson scored the winning run, setting off a wild Red Sox celebration.
The Red Sox trailed 5-1 after the first inning, trimmed the deficit to 6-4 after three and entered the sixth inning down 8-5 before their final rally.
Beck finished the game with two hits and four RBIs. Isaiah Christie had two RBIs for the Yankees.
