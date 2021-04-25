SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Best in the northeast.
Julia Before struck gold at the 2021 Level 9/10 Region 6 Championships on Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.
The 17-year-old Sutton resident won her age division in Level 9 with an overall score of 37.05. She finished atop a field of nine competitors from New England and New York.
She placed first in three disciplines (vault, bars and floor) and fifth in beam to take the Level 9 Senior 7 all-around title.
In her final competitive season, the Lyndon Institute senior (and valedictorian) advances to the Level 9 Eastern Gymnastics Championships in College Park, Georgia on May 9.
She is the first member of St. Johnsbury-based Kingdom Gymnastics to reach Easterns.
Her coach, Beverly McCarthy, recalled Before’s reaction after receiving her medal.
“She thought her career would be done at Regionals. Now she gets to go to Easterns. When we left the stadium, she said with a big smile, “I’m not done yet,” McCarthy said.
Friday’s Level 9 Senior 7 Championship opened with the floor routine.
Before had reworked her routine, reworking a tumbling pass and adding a new dance passage, in order to increase her scoring potential. It was a gamble that paid off.
“I think we were both a bit nervous,” McCarthy said. “It can be risky to make changes, because it can be easy to forget when you are in the middle of a routine that you have done one way for so long.”
Before hit the new elements of her routine and scored a 9.2, tops in the field.
Next was vault. It didn’t go as smoothly, but it showcased Before’s mental toughness.
“Julia competes a front handspring front tuck. She had a good warm-up vault but fell on her first vault for competition. But, in gymnastics you learn to get back up and try again, which is what she did. She landed her second vault solidly and scored a 9.55,” McCarthy said.
With two successful events down, Before confidently headed to her strongest event, the uneven bars.
“Again, she had a beautiful routine and landed her double back fly away dismount solidly and was beaming,” McCarthy said. “With a 9.5, I was pretty sure she would be on the podium for all around but not sure where.”
After bars, McCarthy recalled, “One of the other coaches asked her, ‘where did you come from? Another planet?’ and Before replied, ‘A town of 300 near Saint Johnsbury.’”
She closed out the competition with her least favorite event: Balance beam.
Winning the first three events eased the pressure and stress. Despite a couple of errors, she did what she had to do. The effort was acceptable and she scored an 8.8.
“She missed a couple of her connections but the goal was to stay on the beam, which she did,” McCarthy said.
Before works part-time at Aldrich’s General Score in West Burke to pay for gymnastics training costs and competition fees.
However, an online fundraiser has been launched to help Before with travel, hotel and other costs associated with the Eastern Championships.
It has raised $3,650 toward a $5,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon.
For more information or to give visit gofundme.com/f/help-send-julia-before-to-easterns .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.