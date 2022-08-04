Berlin Post #36 Named American Legion Junior State Champs

Berlin Post #36 captured the 2022 American Legion Junior State Championship on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Holman Stadium in Nashua. Back row, left to right: Kaiden Dowse, Rob Breault, Bridger Viger, Brody Nagle, Rick Mercier, Liam Shaw, Dillon Bisson, Jacob Brown, Jacob Mercier, Noah Covell. Front row: Kody Lemieux, Kole Dowse, Sam Seavey, Kolin Melanson, Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Ian St. Cyr and DJ Johnson. (Contributed Photo)
NASHUA — Berlin Post #36 captured the 2022 New Hampshire American Legion Junior State Championship at Holman Stadium in Nashua on Tuesday night.
BP’s run to get to regionals was nothing short of exciting.
Berlin battled back from three late-game deficits in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. In the first game against Hudson, the locals trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning and fought back to win, 6-5. The next day they were down big again, 6-0 to Plymouth in the fifth, and scored seven unanswered runs to win 7-6.
Their third game in as many days was the same story. Down 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh to Exeter, Berlin managed to tie the game and force extra innings; then won in eight frames, 8-7.
Three come-from-behind wins were all decided by just one run.
After its streak of dramatic rallies, Berlin fell to Exeter 5-3, for its first defeat of the tournament on Aug. 2. Needing to be beaten twice, the two teams played each other again immediately afterward and for the third consecutive time. Berlin, used to battling from behind, instead won in convincing fashion, 13-2.
The Post #36 team is made up of players from Berlin, Gorham, White Mountains Regional, Kennett and Colebrook.
The Regional tournament will run Aug. 5-7 in South Windsor, Connecticut and is a single-elimination tournament. Berlin will play their first game on Friday, Aug. 5 vs. Cranston Post #20, the Rhode Island State runner-up, at 4:30 at Nevers Park.
