Berlin Post #36 Repeats As American Legion Junior N.H. Champions, Takes Third At Regionals

Berlin Post #36 was crowned the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior state champions at Gill Stadium in Manchester for the second straight summer.
The N.H. boys advanced to the regional tournament, finishing third and completing their season at 21-4 overall.
The state championship-winning squad featured players from White Mountains, Littleton, Colebrook and Kennett.
Team members included Corey Silver, Jake Silver, Robert Breault, Ian St. Cyr and Deagan Stover from White Mountains; JP Perez and Ross Kelly from Littleton; and Kolten Dowse from Colebrook; as well as Devin Jakubec, John Kyller, Jacob Brown, Brody Nagle, Matthew Reynolds, Joseph Christoforo and Gavin Corrigan. The team is managed by Duane Johnson.
Breault hurled a complete game in the state final, a 6-4 win over Weare. In a 5-1 semifinal defeat of Keene, Brown tossed a six-inning shutout and Dowse produced a two-run homer.
At regionals, Post 36 advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Rhode Island. Dowse tossed six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. In the semis, Post 36 lost to Massachusetts, putting them in the third-fourth place consolation game, which it won to finish third.
