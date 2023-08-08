Berlin Post #36 Repeats As American Legion Junior N.H. Champions, Takes Third At Regionals

Berlin Post #36 was crowned the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior State Champions at Gill Stadium in Manchester for the second straight summer. Team members include Corey Silver, Jake Silver, Robert Breault, Ian St. Cyr, Deagan Stover, JP Perez, Ross Kelly, Kolten Dowse, Devin Jakubec, John Kyller, Jacob Brown, Brody Nagle, Matthew Reynolds, Joseph Christoforo, Gavin Corrigan and manager Duane Johnson. (Contributed Photo)

Berlin Post #36 was crowned the 2023 New Hampshire American Legion Junior state champions at Gill Stadium in Manchester for the second straight summer.

The N.H. boys advanced to the regional tournament, finishing third and completing their season at 21-4 overall.

