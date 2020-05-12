Bethlehem opens golf course while keeping a watchful eye

BETHLEHEM — The town-owned golf course is now open — provided all participants adhere to public safety and social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If not, it could be shut down.
Monday was the first day the state of New Hampshire allowed golf courses to open with restrictions.
That evening, the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to open the 18-hole Bethlehem Country Club effective Tuesday, on the condition that everyone abide by the appropriate guidelines.
As it remains open, the golf course at the corner of Main and Prospect streets will also see regular visits from Jack Anderson, town fire chief and emergency management director, to ensure compliance.
“The state has allowed golf course to open, but along with it they put some pretty specific requirements and guidelines out there,” said Bethlehem Selectman Bruce Caplain. “I’ve had a number of conversations with [BCC general manager Matt Courchaine] over the last two weeks and he is well aware of them and has been working toward ensuring compliance with those guidelines … He’s got procedures in place to make sure people are socially distancing and cleaning things with the timeframes they are supposed to clean things.”
The clubhouse will be closed to the public and two Porta-Potties will be delivered so no one has to go into the clubhouse, said Caplain.
Courchaine has done a good job planning and has had people call him about the course and saying they understand the restrictions and are willing to abide by them, said Caplain.
“I’m okay with it, but if it turns out people are all riding in the same cart or not wearing masks, then we can revisit this,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
Caplain said it would be fair to revisit.
“Matt is telling people that if you don’t abide by the rules, we could be shut down immediately. We don’t want to be an example. We don’t want to be shut down.”
Anderson said he did offer to make the visits and is glad to do it.
“As far as the carts go, they can have two people in them as long as they live in the same household,” said Anderson.
Courchaine has been asked quite a few times about membership refunds in the event of a closure, said Caplain.
“His response is if you buy a membership and we get closed down in a month and that’s it for the season, we would probably give you some kind of refund,” he said. “If we open [Tuesday] and we are open for three months and then get closed down for some violation or resurgence, you probably won’t get a refund. It depends on the timing of what would happen and the circumstances.”
In recent years, after a several voter-approved warrant articles, selectmen have been trying to find someone to lease or buy the golf course as a way to generate more revenue for the town.
So far, no one has committed, and the town expects to own and run the BCC going into the 2020 season.
“We should also keep an eye on the balance sheet and make sure the number of people coming in is offsetting what our costs are,” said Jensen.
“I agree,” said Caplain. “I think we’ll have to watch it closely. [Courchaine] is cognizant of that. I had that conversation with him today, that you may have less people coming through there and therefore your expenses might need to be kept down, and he’s looking at doing that by not hiring as many people this year.”
