LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team took the court for the first time in 359 days on Thursday night, and the Hornets battled back from a 12-point deficit late in the first half to earn a 92-85 victory over NVU-Johnson inside a spectator-less Stannard Gymnasium.
The game was also the season opener for the Badgers.
Peyton Olsen scored 21 of his game-high and career-best 25 points in the second half to lead the Lyndon attack. He was an efficient 9 of 11 from the floor. Tyrese Harris also posted a career-high with 21 points and Zach Falkenburg recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Former St. J standout Antonio Carlisle was the fourth Hornet to finish in double figures (12 points).
Robert Dubose Jr. paced Johnson with 23 points and Ayodeji Shokeye added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Romelle Watt came off the Badger bench to chip in 15 points.
Johnson led 32-20 with 6:14 remaining in the opening half, but the Hornets rallied, going on a 16-4 run to pull even following a Carlisle free throw with a minute remaining in the half. Freshman Brett Roy, a former North Country Union standout, ignited the run with a key three-pointer and several big defensive plays.
Later in the second half, Shokeye converted one of two free throws to trim the Badgers deficit to 69-68 with under 10 minutes to play. But the Hornets followed with a 10-0 run capped by a Levi Haviland second-chance basket which put the Hornets in control. The Hornets then kept Johnson at bay the rest of the game, as the visitors never got closer than the final margin.
The Hornets travel to Eastern Connecticut State University for a 5:30 pm tip-off on Sunday. Lyndon is scheduled to return home next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip-off against Fisher College in Stannard Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.