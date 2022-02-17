Local swimmers turned in strong performances at the 2022 New England Regional Championships last weekend at Upper Valley Aquatics Center in Lebanon.
Fifteen kids from two local programs, St. Johnsbury Swim Club (SJSC) and Northeast Kingdom Aquatics (NKA) out of Lyndonville, represented well in the meet featuring athletes ages 18-and-under from around the region.
Kaiya Billig and Selin Kilic of SJSC and Patrick Tester of NKA all earned individual wins to lead the area contingent.
Billig, a 17-year-old junior from St. J Academy, earned a pair of victories in the 15-18 girls division. She won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.62 seconds, shaving 1.42 seconds off her best time. She also won the 200 free in 2:04.88, earning a personal best by a whopping 7.85 seconds.
“I think what went well for me was I was able to get in the water and I wasn’t stressed about winning my races, but to finish them strong and be able to feel like I swam my best race,” Billig said. “Winning is never my main goal but swimming my best is.
Billig was also ninth in 100 back, 10th in 50 fly and swam the exhibition 50 free.
“Everybody on my team who went to regionals killed it, it was an amazing meet for everybody and I am really proud of how well everybody did.”
Tester, a 12-year-old in seventh grade at Riverside School, also snagged two triumphs. Competing in the 11-12 age group, he won the 50 breaststroke (39.70 seconds) and the 100 breast in 1:25.20.
He also swam exhibitions in his other races (100 individual medley, 50 free and 100 free). He already qualified for New England Silvers in those events, so he couldn’t place at regionals.
New England Silvers, an upcoming meet with faster qualifying standards, is set for March 11-13 at UVAC.
Tester is the lone swimmer to qualify for the Age Group Championships (a step up from Silvers). He is currently qualified in the 50 backstroke (11-14 age group). That meet is set for Feb. 24-27 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
Kilic, a 14-year-old sophomore at St. J Academy, earned her win in the 100 freestyle in the 13-14 girls division. Her winning time was 1:01.19. She also finished seventh in 100 breast and swam exhibition in the 50 fly and 50 free.
Other swimmers who have already qualified for Silvers include SJSC’s Billig, Kilic and Cooper Barter, along with NKA’s Josie Chitambar and Tim Tester.
Patrick Tester is turning 13 on Feb. 28 and won’t compete at Silvers.
Here’s a glance at how the remaining locals fared at New England Regionals.
Northeast Kingdom Aquatics Athletes
• Tim Tester, 13 years old (boys 13/14 age group): fifth in 100 free; seventh in 100 fly; 13th in 200 free (2:19.48); swam exhibition in 50 free and 100 back.
• Josephine Chitambar, 17 (girls 15-18): seventh in 100 free; 11th in 200 free; 14th in 100 back; exhibition in 50 free.
• Logan Baker, 17 (boys 15-18): second in 50 breast (38.46); seventh in 50 fly and ninth in 50 free.
• Reese Mulligan, 10 (girls 10U) was 33rd in 50 back (52.02) and then 49th in 50 free (50.17)
St. Johnsbury Swim Club Athletes
• Temperance Allen, 11 (girls 11-12): 19th in 100 back; 32nd in 100 free; 37th in 50 back and 38th in 50 free.
• Cooper Barter, 14 (boys 13-14): fourth in 50 free; fifth in 50 breast; seventh in 100 free; 10th in 100 breast; third in the mixed 50 free time trial.
• Maddie Woodson, 16 (girls 15-18): fourth in 100 breast, sixth in 100 fly; 16th in 50 free; 21st in 100 free.
• Louisa White, 10 (girls 10U division): sixth in 100 breast; 46th in 50 free; 12th in 50 breast; 39th in 50 back.
• Ella White, 16 (girls 15-18): second in 50 breast; 19th in 50 free; 24th in 100 free.
• Riley Lyon, 15 (girls 15-18): third in 50 breast; third in mixed 50 free time trial; 18th in 100 back; 18th in 50 free; 14th in 100 free; and she swam in the 50 back.
• Tori Lombardi, 10 (girls 10U): 15th in 50 breast; 20th in 50 fly; 26th in 50 free; 36th in 50 back.
• Eleanor Laverty, 10 (girls 10U): 37th in 50 free.
