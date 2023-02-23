Blades Seeded Third As VPA Unveils Hockey Pairings
The Kingdom Blades are the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Kingdom Blades, winners of 12 straight and 15 of 16, will be the No. 3 seed in the Division II girls hockey tournament, as the Vermont Principals’ Association released in boys and girls brackets on Thursday morning.

The Kingdom Blades (16-4) will host No. 6 Rice (7-10-3) in the Division II quarterfinals at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday night at 7:15. KB topped the Green Knights 4-1 on Wednesday night.

