Blades Seeded Third As VPA Unveils Hockey Pairings

The Kingdom Blades, winners of 12 straight and 15 of 16, will be the No. 3 seed in the Division II girls hockey tournament, as the Vermont Principals’ Association released in boys and girls brackets on Thursday morning.
The Kingdom Blades (16-4) will host No. 6 Rice (7-10-3) in the Division II quarterfinals at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday night at 7:15. KB topped the Green Knights 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The winner of the game will advance to face the victor of the No. 7 U-32-No. 2 Burr and Burton contest in the semifinals at a date and place to be determined.
Woodstock is the No. 1 seed.
In the boys D-II tournament, Lyndon (8-10-2) is the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Milton (9-10-1) on Friday night at 7:30. The Yellowjackets topped the Vikings 3-1 in their lone meeting Jan. 3.
St. Johnsbury (3-16-1) is seeded 15th and will visit U-32 (16-2-2) at 3:45 p.m., also on Friday. The two teams linked up Monday, the Raiders prevailing 5-0.
The Lyndon-Milton winner will take on either No. 1 Mt. Mansfield or No. 16 Northfield in the quarterfinals on a day and time to be determined.
The St. J-U-32 winner will challenge the victor of the No. 10 Burr and Burton-No. 7 Middlebury matchup, also on a day and time to be determined.
The championship games are slated to be played at University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse. The D-II finals are set for March 9 (girls at 6 and boys at 8 p.m.). The D-I finals are March 8 (girls at 6 and boys at 8 p.m.).
