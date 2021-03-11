Blades To Vie In D-I Girls Hockey Tourney; Lyndon Boys Seeded Fourth In D-II

The Vermont Principals’ Association released its 2021 boys and girls hockey pairings on Thursday afternoon.
The Lyndon boys (3-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Division II and have a first-round bye. The Vikings will host the winner of No. 12 Northfield and No. 5 Middlebury on Wednesday at 4 at the Jay Peak Ice Haus.
St. J did not qualify for postseason play.
In girls hockey, the D-II Kingdom Blades were elevated into the D-I tournament because of their 6-1 regular-season record. There are three divisions in girls hockey and only two tournaments.
The fourth-seeded Blades and No. 5 Rice (5-3) both have first-round byes and will meet in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Ice Haus (5 p.m.). The winner will advance to face No. 1 Essex (6-0-2) in the semifinals, which will be the Hornets’ first game of the seven-team tournament.
Rice and the Blades did not play during the regular season.
——
BOYS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
Wednesday
No. 12 Northfield-No. 5 Middlebury winner at No. 4 Lyndon (3-1), 4 (Ice Haus)
——
GIRLS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
Tuesday
No. 5 Rice (5-3) at No. 4 Kingdom Blades (6-1), 5 (Ice Haus)
