Round four will be for so much more.
Top-ranked, defending champion Woodstock and the third-seeded Kingdom Blades will duke it out on Thursday night for the Division II girls’ hockey title.
The two talented clubs met thrice and played three thrillers during the regular season — the Blades winning 1-0 and 3-2 and the Wasps claiming a 5-3 victory.
Now they will tango a final time under the bright lights of the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse, with a state championship on the line.
“Woodstock is aggressive,” second-year KB coach Shaun Mosher said. “It’s going to be a battle. Every loose puck, every goal, and every puck battle on the boards is going to be earned. I’m expecting a great game.”
The Blades have ascended to new heights this season. Despite a 1-3 record to start the season, KB has won 17 of 18 since, including a sublime 14-game winning streak. And the Blades’ 6-1 semifinal romp at Burr and Burton on Monday landed the squad in its first-ever final (the Blades made a final four in 2020).
The team is deep and talented — 13 players have scored points this season. The girls skate fast. And they play with fearlessness and joy.
In their sixth year as a cooperative team, the Blades are made up of players from seven different schools — including high schools St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, North Country, Lake Region and Blue Mountain, along with middle schools Riverside and St. Johnsbury.
And the Blades are young — the roster includes three eighth-graders, eight freshmen, three sophomores, five juniors and (unbelievably) zero seniors.
The team is anchored by Lake Region’s freshman twins, forward Ella Blaise and goaltender Taylor Blaise. Ella has delivered 41 points this winter, including a team-leading 29 goals (she had two in the semifinal win).
Taylor has seven shutouts in net, including a .925 save percentage.
Riverside eighth-grader Gabrielle Young has also played above her age, compiling 14 goals and 12 assists while St. J freshman Isabel Butler owns a team-leading 18 assists to go with eight goals.
Contributions have come heavily from the entire roster, including St. J junior Brooke-Lynn Choiniere (eight goals, nine assists); LI junior Sarah Tanner (two goals, 10 assists); North Country freshman Gabrielle Griffith (four goals, 11 assists); St. J junior Alexander Mosher (nine goals, one assist); North Country freshman Morgan Rivard (two goals, eight assists); North Country freshman Isabel Gaudreau (eight goals, four assists); North Country sophomore Briannah Waterman (one goal, four assists); North Country freshman Randi Fortin (two goals, one assist); Blue Mountain freshman Kennedy Perigo (one goal, one assist); and Riverside eighth-grader Makiah Bollman (two assists).
“We will use our speed and depth,” Mosher said on some keys to Thursday’s title tilt. “We need to establish a strong forecheck early in the game.”
Woodstock, the reigning champ that reached its first hockey final last winter, blanked fifth-seeded Middlebury 3-0 in Saturday’s semifinals.
Lily Gubbins scored twice, Isabel Konijnenberg had a goal and assist, Hannah Gubbins tallied two assists and goaltender Meridian Bremel made 16 saves in the win.
“They have some players that are very talented and physical,” Mosher said.
The Blades and Wasps battled to three epic duels this winter.
In the first on Dec. 14, the Blades scored three times in two minutes in the third period, including a Gaudreau game-winner after Mosher tallied twice in a 3-2 victory.
Woodstock won the second round on Jan. 11, the last time the Blades tasted defeat.
In the final meeting on Jan. 11, Young scored the game’s lone goal while Taylor Blaise made 30 saves in a 1-0 victory.
Thursday’s state championship is slated to start at 6 o’clock.
“There could be some nerves and excitement around the locker room, but it’s another game and we’ll approach it the way we have been all season,” Mosher said. “I have no doubt when the puck drops, they will be ready to go. And they have a lot of support throughout the Northeast Kingdom and beyond.”
NOTES: North Country was responsible for the only girls’ hockey title for the Northeast Kingdom, a 4-2 win over Mt. Mansfield in 2015.
