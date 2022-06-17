HARDWICK — After 16 years as the Hazen athletic director, John Sperry will be stepping down and Blue Mountain alum Jared Cushing will be taking over.
Sperry started at Hazen during the 2006-07 school year. Since his arrival, Wildcat sports teams have won five championships — four in boys basketball and one in boys track and field. They have five runner-up finishes — two in baseball and one each in boys basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer.
He was also the girls varsity soccer coach for several years and had stints coaching the baseball and varsity girls basketball teams.
Even with the athletic program’s success, the impact that sports had on the athletes in the community is what Sperry said he valued the highest.
“Watching middle level girls and boys grow into young ladies and gentlemen is what I enjoyed most,” Sperry said.
Cushing graduated from Blue Mountain in 2019 where he played basketball and baseball. He is in the process of earning a degree in Sport Management at Husson University in Bangor, Maine and will be finishing his senior year through online courses during his first year at Hazen.
The 21-year-old grew up in New Hampshire, then moved to Ryegate before high school, which is where he currently resides.
Cushing has big shoes to fill at Hazen. Sperry was a do-it-all man for the athletics department, known for doing tasks far beyond the job description.
He was often seen before games, helping maintain the fields or sweeping and cleaning the basketball court.
Sperry was relied on to wrap ankles and tend to all sorts of athletic injuries. He also dedicated a great deal of time and effort to fundraise and call local businesses to get advertisements for the sports programs, which brought in a great deal of money for the programs.
As someone that took great pride in his work, Sperry said that during the hiring process, one of his biggest selling points on Cushing was that he stressed how important ‘integrity’ was to him.
Cushing looks to build off Sperry’s contributions, but also make his own mark.
“I think my responsibility is to preserve the traditions and characteristics of the Hazen Athletics programs that make them successful and that the community takes pride in,” he said. “One challenge is that I will be the one that everyone goes to with questions in regards to the athletic program. My goal in the first year is to develop a rapport with the community, to continue to propel the athletic program and to never answer a question with ‘I don’t know.’ I plan to be ready to meet anyone’s needs at any time.”
In his free time, Cushing coaches a middle school baseball team in the spring and a 16-18-year-old baseball team during the summer.
“I believe that my education and coaching experience make me a good fit for the position,” Cushing said. “I was fortunate to have met two great athletic directors during my time at Blue Mountain and Husson, who set a great example for my peers and I. Being an athletic director is my dream job and I hope to be able to follow in their footsteps.”
Hazen currently offers seven varsity sports: soccer, cross country, golf, basketball, indoor track, baseball and track and field. This past season, Wildcat athletes also played on the Peoples softball and Lyndon hockey teams.
Cushing hopes his experience as a former and recent high school athlete will help provide perspective in his new position.
“Athletics is how I connected best with people as a student, and today, I use it as a path to connect with people as a coach and AD. Life as a student-athlete has a way of coming full circle and I am so excited to start the next phase of my journey at Hazen,” Cushing said.
The upcoming sports year looks promising for the Wildcats. The boys basketball team is the defending D-III champions and return all but one starter and the baseball team was the D-III runner-up and graduated only four seniors.
On the girls side, the basketball team was a game away from their first Barre Aud appearance since 2018 and will return every player from last year’s team; the girls soccer team will also feature several players from its 2020 D-IV state runner-up squad.
