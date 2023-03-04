BARRE — The be the best, you’ve got to beat the best — and Blue Mountain came as close as anyone had all season.
The second-seeded Bucks gave top-ranked and unbeaten West Rutland all it could handle and then some Saturday night, the end result a 50-44 hardware-hoisting victory in favor of the Golden Horde, but not before BMU nearly pulled off a dramatic upset.
Coming into the Division IV girls hoops championship, Westside’s closest game had been a 17-point victory back in early January. Twelve of WR’s other 22 wins had been by 50 points or more.
But West Rutland hadn’t seen a team like Blue Mountain on its schedule — the Bucks were prepared, laser-focused and ready to leave it all out on the Barre Aud floor.
And they did just that, down by just a point at halftime and then leading by two with seven minutes left in the game before an 11-5 Golden Horde run put to rest any hope of a Bucks’ breakthrough.
Felicity Sulham netted a team-high 13 points and hauled in nine boards, Jordan Alley (three steals) compiled a big-time double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, Kyra Nelson had 11 points and six boards and Lauren Joy added 10 points and four rebounds.
Aubrey Beaulieu and Arianna Coombs had 13 each for WR.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls and the way they competed tonight,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We came into the game very confident that we had prepared well and were ready to go. The girls came out and executed the game plan well.”
Down 6-2 early on, Karli Blood came up huge at the defensive end; drawing a charge against Peyton Guay and forcing the high-scoring star to head to the bench after picking up her second foul less than two-and-a-half minutes in.
The momentum then swung for the Bucks, Nelson getting a bucket on the ensuing possession, then Joy tallied off two free throws and a baseline drive and Alley finished off a pair of tough buckets for BMU to make it a 19-15 game after one.
With Guay back in, Blue Mountain kept the pressure up and held D-IV’s top-seeded team scoreless for nearly five minutes. Nelson and Keegan Tillotson played hot potato in the paint before Nelson finished it then Tillotson found Alley slicing through for a 21-20 lead at 2:30.
The Bucks had battled to be down just one, 22-21, at the break.
“At halftime, we just talked about cleaning up the unforced errors and continuing to stay aggressive,” Farquharson said. “We made a nice run in the third.”
WR struck first out of the break and got up 25-21 but a Joy triple cut it back to one. Another Golden Horde run made it 32-24 at the 3:45-mark.
Then Sulham made her presence known, picking up right where she left off after dropping in a season-high 18 points in the semifinals. Sulham made a layup and then completed an and-one with three minutes left — Nelson stole a pass in the full court immediately after and finished it for two to make it 32-31. Alley then dished to Sulham again for a 35-32 lead and Nelson buried a longball before the end of the quarter, Blue Mountain up 38-36 entering the fourth.
“Really played well,” Farquharson said. “Felicity had a great game and carried us to the lead.”
Another Sulham and-one and an Alley layin made it 43-39 early in the fourth quarter.
Then West Rutland got it going. Mallory Hogan converted an and-one and Beaulieu canned a three to put the Golden Horde back in front 48-44 late in the fourth and ahead for good.
“They answered our run with one of their own in the fourth and we just couldn’t get anything to go for a few minutes,” Farquharson said. “It’s extremely disappointing to lose and we all had a few things we wish we had done better, myself included, but overall I feel good about the effort.
“This group of girls has been so much fun to coach. They work hard and are just great to be around. Our seniors will be incredibly difficult to replace but we return a strong core. Again, I’m very proud of how they played, competed and represented themselves and our community.”
Blue Mountain graduates Lauren Joy, Keegan Tillotson and Stephanie Boyce.
NOTES: The Bucks were knocked out of last year’s final four by West Rutland. … BMU had runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019 — the latter also a defeat to WR. … BMU’s last title came in 2002 and is now 2-4 in D-IV finals and 5-7 overall. … West Rutland has not lost a game since Jan. 24, 2022. … All four 2023 divisional champions were No. 1 seeds.
BMU (19-4): Lauren Joy 3-3-10, Kyra Nelson 4-2-11, Jordan Alley 5-0-10, Felicity Sulham 5-3-13. Totals: 17-FG 8-17-FT 44.
WR (23-0): Beaulieu 4-3-13, Wright-Chapman 2-0-5, A. Coombs 5-1-13, Hogan 2-1-5, I. Coombs 2-1-5, Guay 4-0-9. Totals: 19-FG 6-16-FT 50.
BMU 15 6 17 6 — 44
WR 19 3 14 14 — 50
3-Point FG: B 2 (Joy, Nelson); W 6 (Beaulieu 2, Wright-Chapman, A. Coombs 2, Guay). Team Fouls: B 16, W 16. Fouled Out: B, Sulham.
