Blue Mountain's Kyra Nelson and Hazen's Maverick Murphy battle for possession during a Vermont Division IV girls soccer game at Hudson Field in Hardwick. Hazen's Gabby Stanciu follows the play. The Bucks won 6-1. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Blue Mountain's Kyra Nelson and Hazen's Maverick Murphy battle for possession during a Vermont Division IV girls soccer game at Hudson Field in Hardwick. Hazen's Gabby Stanciu follows the play. The Bucks won 6-1. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
HARDWICK — Jordan Alley scored two unassisted goals and added three assists as part of a six-goal second-half outburst by visiting Blue Mountain during its 6-1 season-opening victory over Hazen on Tuesday night.
Lilly Roy broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 51st minute, scoring off a feed from Alley. Hazen’s Ella Renaud tied things up two minutes later.
Kennedy Perrigo had an immediate answer scoring in the 56th minute off another Alley helper. Alley continued to distribute, finding Kyra Nelson before eventually scoring a pair of her own goals just four minutes apart.
Karli Blood assisted Kennedy Perrigo for the game’s final tally.
Felicity Sulham stopped 13 shots for the Bucks while Wildcats Madeline Kaiser and Ella Renaud combined for 10 saves.
“Today we were without three players and had players playing out of position as a necessity,” Blue Mountain coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “We created solid opportunities in the first half but came up scoreless. The girls continued to push the ball on the offensive side and those opportunities that we weren’t able to take advantage of in the first half started to come to fruition.
“Lilly Roy and Kennedy Perrigo, both freshman, capitalized and scored their first varsity goals and our first goals of the game. On the defensive side, we did a nice job not allowing clean chances and Felicity Sulham scooped up anything close. Lauren Joy put together a solid outing at the back of our defense and continually prevented Hazen from having opportunities to score. Overall it was a great first game for us and I’m proud of how hard everyone worked.”
Both teams return to the field on Friday at 4:30 when Blue Mountain (1-0) travels to Woodsville and Hazen (1-1) hosts BFA-Fairfax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.