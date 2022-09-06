HARDWICK — Jordan Alley scored two unassisted goals and added three assists as part of a six-goal second-half outburst by visiting Blue Mountain during its 6-1 season-opening victory over Hazen on Tuesday night.

Lilly Roy broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 51st minute, scoring off a feed from Alley. Hazen’s Ella Renaud tied things up two minutes later.

