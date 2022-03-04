WELLS RIVER — It was 49-42 the first time.
Now Blue Mountain and Rivendell meet for the second time this season in the boys Division IV semifinals Monday in Barre.
It’s the result of the fourth-seeded Bucks’ 48-36 win Saturday night over fifth-seeded Danville. It was the third win this season for the Bucks over Danville, and repeated their upset of the top-seeded Indians in the 2021 quarterfinals.
Evan Dennis, who missed almost all the second quarter with foul trouble, had 13 points, while John Dennis had 10 points and eight assists in the victory. Ricky Fennimore added six points and nine boards for the Bucks.
Christian Young led all scorers with 18 points for Danville.
Blue Mountain was up 34-23 in the fourth after a Tanner Winchester layin off a back-door feed. The Bears then scored seven of the next eight points, with Young’s two free throws cutting it to 35-30 with 4:46 left. It concluded a 16-5 Danville run.
That was as close as the Bears got as an 8-1 Bucks run concluded by an Ethan Gilding basket made it 43-31 with less than two minutes left. Dennis started it with a layin, then found Fennimore with a nice inside pass for a 39-30 lead with three minutes left.
A three-pointer by Danville’s Andrew Joncas cut it to 43-36 with 56.4 seconds left. BMU then scored the last five points to secure the win. The Bucks’ largest lead was 31-14 before the Bears went on their 16-5 run that made it 35-30.
“We all know how tough it is beating a team three times,” Cook said. “Danville did a great job.”
Young scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. He converted 11 of his 13 free throws, including nine of 11 in the fourth quarter.
Classmates Cooper Ingerson and Jacob Dube “have really stepped up in the last month,” he added. “I have no problem at all rolling those two out there. They’re both solid defensively, can’t say enough about them.”
Dube made a halftime buzzer-beater from midcourt to give Blue Mountain a 21-14 intermission lead.
The crowd was really into it on Saturday, with 500 people in the gym and all enjoying the loud playoff atmosphere, Cook said.
The Bucks will bring an experienced group to Barre for Monday’s game.
“I can’t say enough about this senior group,” Cook said of his six seniors. “It’s been led by John [Dennis]. He’s a silent leader, he wants you to keep up with him. When Danville made their run he stopped it almost by himself.”
The Bucks and top-seeded, unbeaten Rivendell played a close game Jan. 4 in Wells River.
“We had the halftime lead, it was tied going into the fourth quarter,” Cook said. “They have their three big players. Harry Moleworth had 14 points the first game, Kyler Carter is a pure shooter, Chris Pierce is another guy we’ll have to stop.”
DHS (15-7): Louie Palmieri 2-0-5, Anthoni Guinard 1-0-2, Andrew Joncas 1-0-3, Christian Young 3-11-18, Dillon Brigham 3-0-8. Totals: 10-FG 11-15-FT 36.
BMU (18-4): Tanner Winchester 4-0-9, Evan Dennis 3-5-13, John Dennis 4-0-10, Ethan Gilding 2-0-4, Ricky Fennimore 2-2-6, Cooper Ingerson 1-0-3, Jacob Dube 1-0-3. Totals: 17-FG 7-13-FT 48.
DHS 4 10 4 19 —36
BMU 8 13 10 17 —48
3-Point-FG: D 5 (Brigham 2, Palmieri, Joncas, Young); B 7 (E. Dennis 2, J. Dennis 2, Winchester, Ingerson, Dube). Team Fouls: D 11, B 11.
