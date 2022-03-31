Chris Cook, his son, and his fourth-seeded Blue Mountain Bucks celebrate their 26-25 win over No. 3 White River Valley in the Division IV championship at Barre Aud on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Down two, senior Jacob Dube canned a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to lift the Bucks to their first title since 2001. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
The Blue Mountain boys basketball team delivered one of the all-time great postseason runs in Vermont history this winter.
The man in charge, Chris Cook, was recognized as the Mountain League Coach of the Year on Thursday.
“Absolutely honored to receive this recognition from my peers,” Cook said.
The sixth-year Bucks head coach helped orchestrate two stunning upsets in the Division IV final four in early March, guiding Blue Mountain to its first state basketball crown since 2001.
BMU stunned No. 1 Rivendell in the semifinals 43-42, John Dennis’ game-winner in the closing seconds sending the Bucks to their first title game since 2001.
Then in the finals, Jacob Dube’s 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted Blue Mountain to an exhilarating 26-25 triumph over White River Valley.
Cook took over the program in 2016, won two games that year and missed the playoffs. After six wins in year two, 20 combined the next two seasons, the Bucks reached the state semifinals in a COVID-shortened 2020 before going all the way this winter.
“To have the likes of Jason Brigham, Chris Hudson and many other great coaches in our conference vote for me is pretty surreal,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t have gotten this honor if I didn’t have my guys buy in this season and they deserve this recognition as much as I do. Without them and their hard work, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
The Mountain League’s top player was Trevon Bradley of Winooski.
Area players Evan Dennis of Blue Mountain and Dillon Brigham earned first-team honors; Chrisitan Young of Danville made second team and Bucks point guard John Dennis was honorable mention.
The full list, as selected by the league’s coaches, is below:
