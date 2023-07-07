Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis: The Record’s 2023 Baseball Player Of The Year

About Evan
Age: 18
School: Blue Mountain
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Ryegate
Parents: Ryan and Andrea
Siblings: Brookelyn and Cameron
Season Highlights
• The hard-throwing, smooth-swinging Dennis pieced together a remarkable senior campaign while leading Blue Mountain to its third-straight Division IV title game and first state championship victory since 2015. The Record’s 2023 Baseball Player of the Year was an All-Mountain first-team choice, the Vermont Gatorade POY runner-up and MVP of the Twin State senior All-Star game.
• Dennis batted .582 with a .676 OBP, 1.073 slugging percentage to go along with four home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 40 RBIs, 38 runs and 23 stolen bases.
• Equipped with a fastball that tops out at 85 mph and an arsenal that includes a curveball, slider and changeup, Dennis went 7-0 on the bump, not allowing an earned run and just eight hits while finishing with 82 Ks and 23 walks across 40 innings.
• Headed to play college ball at Division III Colby-Sawyer College, Dennis ended his career in a BMU uniform in absolute dominant fashion. He tossed a two-hit, five-inning shutout in the top-ranked Bucks’ 10-0 semifinal win over Stratton Mountain, then hurled a gem in the state final — a one-hit, 18-strikeout masterpiece to lift BMU to a 9-0 victory over Arlington.
Coach Says
“Evan has developed into one of the most talented baseball players I have ever coached,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “He has a year-round commitment to the game of baseball and has been the top offensive and pitching performer on our team for the past three years (didn’t have a freshman year due to COVID). Evan led all statistical categories this year on our team and has set the bar high for BMU baseball players moving forward.”
Evan Says
Toughest batter you faced this season?
I would say the toughest batter I faced this season was Jacob Putnam from Woodsville. I believe that he was the only batter I faced all season that ended up with multiple hits off me.
When did you fall in love with baseball?
I’ve always loved baseball but it wasn’t till around sophomore year that I truly fell in love with the game of baseball. I started to put it ahead of the other sports that I played and I was playing year round.
What pitches do you throw?
I throw a four-seam fastball, curveball, slider and changeup.
Best pitch/go-to pitch?
I think my best pitch is my curveball, I am able to throw it for a strike and I can also get swing and misses by throwing it in the dirt.
You are one of Blue Mountain’s best-ever baseball players, how would you sum up your high school career?
My high school baseball career at Blue Mountain is something that I will never forget. I played on three very good teams but they were all different in their own way. I strongly believe that we have one of the best coaching staffs in the state and I couldn’t be the player that I am today without them.
Did you face adversity this season?
As a team we faced some adversity after our loss to Peoples Academy, we were able to overcome it very quickly because we didn’t let it affect us and we used it as motivation. Personally, I faced a little bit of adversity at the plate in the last few games of the season, I went in a small slump but I overcame it by just focusing on my work on the mound and my teammates picked up my slack at the dish.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
I love to load up on carbs the night before a game so my go-to meal is spaghetti with meat sauce.
What one word describes you?
Determined.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
When I’m under any pressure I try to take a deep breath and focus on a small thing. Whether that means hitting a spot on the mound or picking out a specific pitch at the plate.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
Being an athlete inspires me to be the best person I can be. I have to be a good teammate to players around me and I have to respect the game of baseball. Baseball keeps my head on straight because when I’m on the baseball diamond nothing else matters.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success.
I wouldn’t be the player or the person that I am today without my parents. They are my role models and have supported me every step of the way. They have spent countless hours shaping me into the man that I am today and I can’t thank them enough.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
My first success was winning a little league championship when I was in fifth grade. That moment meant so much more than baseball because my dad and uncle were the coaches of that team and my brother and cousin played on the team as well. That moment was my first taste of success and I have been competitive ever since.
If in the future a movie is made about you, who would you want to portray your role?
Definitely Adam Sandler, he may not be good at baseball but I know that the movie would be hilarious and I could watch it multiple times and not get sick of it.
Do you have a secret talent?
I don’t really know that it is a crazy talent but I can juggle. I’m also pretty good at ping pong
Favorite moment this season?
This answer seems pretty easy to me because I don’t think you can top a dog pile at Centennial Field. That is a moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life.
Best baseball teammate?
Our baseball team was like one big family so I find it very hard to just give one so I am going to give two. Ricky Fennimore has been my best friend since he came to Blue Mountain in eighth grade and I played every year of my high school career with him by my side. Hoisting a trophy at Centennial has been our dream since we entered high school and to share that moment in our senior year feels incredible. Obviously, I need to shout out the catcher that caught me all season, Kason Blood. Kason is like a brother to me and I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else receiving my pitches behind the plate. He is an incredible athlete and better human being. You will not find someone that respects the game of baseball more than him, he is humble and is a true leader on the diamond and in life. I will definitely miss playing baseball with him.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Cherish every moment with your friends, it will be over before you know it and all you will be left with is memories.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I am going to Colby-Sawyer College to study business and play baseball. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to seeing what the future has to offer.
——
The Record’s Baseball Players of the Year
2023: Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis
2022: White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
2021: White Mountains’ Tyler Hicks
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: White Mountains’ Griffin Crane
2018: White Mountains’ Griffin Crane
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Patrick Greenan
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Eamonn McCabe
2015: Lake Region’s Matt Messier
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Graciano
