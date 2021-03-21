DANVILLE — Blue Mountain only played four regular-season games.
Now the Bucks are headed to the final four.
Collin Punderson had a game-high nine points as eighth-seeded Blue Mountain stunned No. 1 Danville 34-27 in a Division IV quarterfinal on Saturday.
The defensive-minded Bucks shot out to an early lead, overcame a one-point third quarter and held off Danville for a wire-to-wire triumph, handing the Indians their first loss while advancing to the program’s first final four since 2008.
“This is huge for the program, even in a shortened season,” fifth-year BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Todd [Powers, Bucks athletic director] and I were just talking and we don’t know the last time we’ve beaten Danville.”
Sidelined for the first three weeks of February because of COVID-19, the Bucks are dancing deep into March.
“The boys are beyond pumped,” Cook said. “With all the stuff the boys have been through, it’s a great win and it was a great feeling on the bus ride home.”
Blue Mountain began practicing with the rest of Vermont schools in late December and January, but COVID forced the Wells River high school to go remote, also shutting down the boys and girls basketball programs for three weeks.
Vermont teams began playing regular-season games on Feb. 12, but the Bucks didn’t play their first game until March 1 after resuming practices on Feb. 22.
“The nice thing about this group is they’ve been together for at least two years,” Cook said. “They are resilient. They have shown that before this season and during the BMU shutdown. At times, they were helping pick me up. They are a pretty laid-back group.
“But when it’s time to turn to business, we do.”
The Bucks were all business Saturday, avenging a 33-22 loss to Danville on March 4.
Playing loose and confident, BMU scored the game’s first seven points. Patient and methodical on offense, the Bucks led 12-5 after the first frame and upped the advantage to 21-11 at halftime.
“We had a game plan and we knew if we got up early, we could slow it down, take the air out of the ball and make them come out and defend us 25 feet from the hoop,” Cook said.
But the Indians, playing without injured standout senior Logan Young and coming off a first-round bye, battled back.
Dillon Brigham (nine points) and Ben Lyons (eight) combined for eight points in the third quarter as DHS limited Blue Mountain to one point and got within 22-19 headed to the fourth.
Danville, however, continued its tough shooting night and the Bucks pushed the lead back to 30-23 late in the game. An Ethan Gould 3 got the hosts within 30-26 with 48.2 seconds left, but Evan Dennis hit a pair of free throws for a 32-26 margin and Brigham missed a three on the other end.
Despite hitting just 8 of 18 from the foul line, including 6 of 14 in the fourth, the Bucks held on.
It was the final game for Danville seniors Jacob Baesemann, Logan Young, Caleb Nelson, Gould, Jacob LeClair and Lyons.
The Bucks will visit No. 5 Proctor in a semifinal clash on Wednesday. The Phantoms handled No. 4 Rivendell 60-53 on Saturday.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity,” Cook said. “We will start prepping and be ready to play.”
BMU (4-2): Sam Demers 1-3-5, Evan Dennis 1-3-5. Andrew Locke 2-0-5, John Dennis 2-0-4, Ethan Gilding 2-1-6, Collin Punderson 4-1-9. Totals: 12-FG 8-18-FT 34.
DHS (8-1): Caleb Nelson 1-0-3, Ethan Gould 2-0-6, Anthoni Guinard 0-1-1, Dillon Brigham 3-3-9, Ben Lyons 4-0-8. Totals: 10-FG 4-7-FT 3.
BMU 12 9 1 12 — 34
DHS 5 6 8 8 — 27
3-Point FG: B 2 (Locke, Gilding); D 3 (Nelson, Gould 2). Team Fouls: B 15, D 18. Fouled Out: D, Baesemann.
