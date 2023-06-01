Burke Mountain Academy’s Annika Hunt has been named as one of the recipients for the 2023 Eastern Ski Writers Golden Ski Award.
Hunt, reigning from Park City, Utah, was selected as well as Jay Poulter from Norwich, Vt., Stratton Mountain School and Middlebury College.
Each season the New England Ski Museum presents this award to the most promising male and female junior alpine racers in the Eastern United States. The awards will be presented at a reception at the New England Ski Museum at New Hampshire’s Cannon Mountain on Friday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m.
The Golden Ski Award has been presented to the top junior male and female skiers in the East since 1969, the year after the modern World Cup circuit started. Many of the Golden Ski winners have gone on to World Cup and Olympic gold as well.
In 1975, the Golden Ski was “lost.” In 2007, the New England Ski Museum was given some artifacts, and in that donation was the original Golden Ski. ESWA revitalized the honor.
“The Golden Ski Award is the oldest honor given to junior alpine ski racers that exists today,” Jim Gregory, Chair of the New England Ski Museum’s Golden Ski Award Committee said. “We are proud this year to honor Annika Hunt and Jay Poulter, two extraordinary athletes. We look forward to watching them pursue their goals and set the bar even higher in the sport we all love so much.”
As a student at Burke Mountain Academy, Hunt started her first FIS season this year with a bang, with a Nor-Am top-30 in GS — just her second FIS race. A few days later, she followed that up with four-straight top-30’s in Nor-Am DH and SG. That set in motion a set of similar performances throughout the season that culminated with Nor-Am top-15’s, and a win and two podiums at the U18 National Championships.
In addition, Hunt has posted the highest women’s SkillsQuest Fitness Testing scores in the East for the past two years.
Poulter started his second year on the USST with a career best sixth place Nor-Am SG result at Copper Mountain in December. A few weeks later, he followed that up with a sixth and a third place finish in Nor-Am SL at Burke. Performing at this level in both tech and speed is remarkable, and just a few weeks later Poulter finished 11th in SL at the World Junior Championships.
At the end of the year, Poulter finished third in the SL at the US National Championships, an exceptional result for a junior athlete. Far from being a phenom, Jay has continually climbed the ranks year after year and has achieved his success with intelligent planning, support from his family and coaches, and a heavy dose of hard work.
Previous Golden Ski Award Winners:
1969: Tyler Palmer, Karen Middleton
1970: Charles Bent, Karen Middleton
1971: Rod Taylor, Judy McNealus
1972: Laurent Gaudin, Jody Palmer
1973: Jerry McNealus, No female winner
1974: No award
1975: Scott Light, Holly Flanders
1976-2007: Award Lost
2008: Bump Heldman, Julia Ford
2009: Nolan Kasper, Julia Ford
2010: Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Julia Ford
2011: Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Mikaela Shiffrin
2012: Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Mikaela Shiffrin
2013: Kieffer Christianson, Mikaela Shiffrin
2014: Sam Morse, Alice Merryweather
2015: Drew Duffy, Nina O’Brien
2016: Ben Ritchie, Cecily Decker
2017: George Steffey, Patricia Mangan
2018: Jimmy Krupka, Abigail Jewett
2019: Ben Ritchie, Claire Thomas
2020: Ben Ritchie, Zoe Zimmermann
2021: Ben Ritchie, Ava Sunshine Jemison
2022: John Kerbaugh, Ava Sunshine Jemison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.