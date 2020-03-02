ST. JOHNSBURY — Megan Boucher and Hannah Rowe ran in Saturday’s U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta, Georgia.
Featured in Saturday’s Weekender edition of the Caledonian-Record, the local runners turned in strong efforts in the elite field of Olympic hopefuls. Bouchard, a member of the St. Johnsbury Academy faculty, finished 133rd in the field of the 390 women with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 24 seconds. It also put her 301st of 565 overall. Boucher, 29, had qualified for the race with her win in the Baystate Marathon Oct. 21, 2018.
