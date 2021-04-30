The votes are in and White Mountains baseball’s Tyler Hicks is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week (April 19-25).
The hard-throwing junior right-hander had 10 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in four innings as the Spartans blanked Woodsville 8-0.
As voted on by the public, Hicks tallied 44.8% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Luke Dudas of Lyndon baseball, and track and field athletes Denzel Ebohon of St. Johnsbury and Jack Young of North Country.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began April 26 and closed at midnight on Thursday, April 29.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, May 3.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
April 19-25: White Mountains baseball’s Tyler Hicks
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Woodsville basketball’s Cam Davidson
March 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: North Country basketball’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: Littleton basketball’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
