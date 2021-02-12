The votes are in and Groveton basketball’s Chris Corliss is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week.
The junior forward netted 15 points in Groveton’s 53-26 rout of Berlin, then collected eight points, 12 boards and seven assists as Groveton avenged an earlier loss against Colebrook.
As voted on by the public, Corliss tallied 45.7% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates and basketball players Tyler Hicks of White Mountains, Nate Superchi of Lisbon and North Country Nordic skiing’s Jack Young.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 8 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 15.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Boys Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Avery Hazelton
