The votes are in and Littleton basketball’s Parker Paradice is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 15-21).
The do-everything senior guard began his week with a seven-assist, five-steal effort in the Crusaders’ 52-23 win over Gorham. Paradice ended the week by scoring 20 points, 18 in the final three frames, as Littleton stayed unbeaten and ended rival White Mountains’ nine-game win streak with a 44-37 victory.
As voted on by the public, Paradice tallied 36.1% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates and basketball players Logan Young of Danville, Corbin Brueck of North Country and Jadon Baker of Hazen.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 22 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 1.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Boys Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 8-15: Lyndon basketball’s James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Groveton’s basketball’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.