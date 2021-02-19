The votes are in and Lyndon basketball’s James Sanborn is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week.
The senior wing splashed four 3s and netted 19 points to help the Vikings begin their season with a 68-41 rout of visiting Oxbow.
As voted on by the public, Sanborn tallied 29.4% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Daniel Lanoue of Lyndon hockey and basketball players Isaiah Baker of Hazen, Josh Finkle of Littleton and Christian Young of Danville.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 15 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 22.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Boys Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 1-7: Groveton’s basketball’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
