Boys Athlete of the Week: Lake Region’s Connor Ullrich

On offense or defense, Connor Ullrich is an impact player.
After scoring 30 goals as a junior-varsity striker last season, the Lake Region 17-year-old goaltender is now stopping goals for the upstart Rangers this fall.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior played a major role last week as 15th-seeded Lake Region pulled off two stunning upsets to advance to the Division II semifinals.
Ullrich made 12 saves in 1-0 shutout win over eight-time defending champion and second-seeded Stowe last Tuesday.
“It was definitely enlightening that we could compete with the best team in Division II and knock off the champs,” said Ullrich, the 17-year-old first-year varsity player. “When that buzzer went off, we went crazy.”
Then on Friday, the three-sport athlete produced another clean sheet with six saves in a 1-0 triumph over No. 7 U-32. He had a key diving save in the first half, lunging to his right to snuff a strike to the far post.
“Both of the wins last week, all the credit goes to the defense. They played great,” he said.
After his JV scoring spree his sophomore season, Ullrich wasn’t sure he would play this fall. But his teammates convinced him to come out, and his coach Malcolm Cheney, a former standout GK, turned Ullrich into a goaltender.
“Coach was a great goalie and I’ve really learned a lot from him this season,” he said.
For Halloween I was: Ted from the movie Ted
One wish for 2021: Make the best of my last year of high school since I’m going into early college
Dream destination: Anywhere where my family can be all together and not so spread out
Dream job: Head coach of the Boston Celtics
Best coach ever: Chris Wentworth
One thing I can’t live without: My parents. I wouldn’t be where I am without them
Favorite person I have never met: Jayson Tatum
Funniest teammate: Brock Young
Best restaurant: Nick’s Snack Shack
Biggest fear: Failing a class
Current favorite song: Forever After All, by Luke Combs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.