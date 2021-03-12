Boys Athlete Of The Week (March 1-7): Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr

The votes are in and Groveton basketball’s Matt St. Cyr is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week (March 1-7).
The Eagles won three playoff games last week, including knocking off unbeaten and defending-co champion Littleton. St. Cyr was vital in all three. He scored 16 in a win over Gorham, added 22 points and six assists in a rout of Profile, then pumped in 22 points to lead the upset of the Crusaders and punch the Eagles’ final-four ticket.
As voted on by the public, St. Cyr tallied 36.8% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates and basketball players Sam Begin of St. Johnsbury, Carson Rancourt of Colebrook, Elijah Flocke of Woodsville and St. J alpine skier Tommy Zschau.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, March 8 and closed at midnight on Thursday, March 11.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 15.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Boys Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 22-28: North Country basketball’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: Littleton basketball’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
