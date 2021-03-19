The votes are in and Woodsville basketball’s Cam Davidson is the Caledonian-Record Boys Athlete of the Week (March 8-14).
The sophomore big man scored 20 points as Woodsville beat Groveton 56-50 in a Division IV basketball semifinal at Plymouth High School. Davidson three days later pumped in 16 points as the Engineers bested Portsmouth Christian 52-30 to win the D-IV title, ending the program’s 44-year championship drought.
As voted on by the public, Davidson tallied 38.5% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Jack Young of North Country Nordic skiing and basketball players Collin Punderson of Blue Mountain, Ethan Gould of Danville and Cole Banks of St. Johnsbury.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, March 15 and closed at midnight on Thursday, March 18.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 22.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Boys Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
March 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Matt St. Cyr
Feb. 22-28: North Country basketball’s Cayde Micknak
Feb. 15-21: Littleton basketball’s Parker Paradice
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s James Sanborn
Feb. 1-7: Groveton basketball’s Chris Corliss
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Avery Hazelton
Jan. 18-24: White Mountains basketball’s Brody LaBounty
